Ex-Blackhawks Forward Has Huge Game With New Team

During this past off-season, former Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Raddysh signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the New York Rangers in free agency. This was after the 6-foot-2 forward recorded seven goals and 27 points in 80 games this past season with the Washington Capitals.

Raddysh's start with the Rangers was pretty quiet, as he recorded just one goal in his first eight games of the 2025-26. However, he certainly broke the ice in the Rangers' most recent contest against the San Jose Sharks, as he had a fantastic performance.

Raddysh stepped up in a big way for the Rangers against the Sharks, as the former Blackhawks forward recorded a hat trick. With this, the former Blackhawks winger now has four goals in nine games this campaign.

Having a game like this is undoubtedly a good thing for Raddysh. He will now be looking to build off this performance as the Rangers' season goes on. If he does, the five-year NHL veteran could have himself a strong campaign for the Blueshirts.

Raddysh spent three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2021-22 to 2023-24. In 172 games with the Blackhawks over that span, he posted 31 goals, 30 assists, 61 points, and 207 hits. This included him setting career highs with 20 goals, 17 assists, and 37 points in 78 games with Chicago in 2022-23.