Ex-Blackhawks Forward Is Heating Up Right Now

During this past season, the Chicago Blackhawks traded Taylor Hall to the Carolina Hurricanes. Seeing Hall on the move was understandable, as he was a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and the Blackhawks were out of the playoff hunt.

Now, after signing a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension with the Hurricanes, Hall is in his second season in Carolina. So far, the former Blackhawks forward is having a solid start to the year, posting five goals, seven assists, 12 points, and a plus-6 rating in 19 games.

However, Hall is only heating up as the season carries on. In his last six games with the Hurricanes, the former Blackhawks winger has posted three goals and six points. This included him scoring a goal and recording an assist in the Blackhawks' most recent contest against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 17.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Hall is giving the Hurricanes solid secondary scoring right now. He is continuing to be a solid fit on their roster, and his goal will be to stay hot from here.

In two seasons with the Blackhawks from 2023-24 to 2024-25, Hall posted 11 goals, 17 assists, 28 points, 30 hits, and 30 blocks.