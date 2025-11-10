Ex-Blackhawks Forward Is Ice-Cold With Canucks

After months of being in the rumor mill, Lukas Reichel was traded by the Chicago Blackhawks to the Vancouver Canucks back in October. With this, the 2020 first-round pick finally got a much-needed change of scenery.

Before being traded to the Canucks, Reichel recorded two goals and four points in five games with the Blackhawks this season. However, since being traded to the Canucks, Reichel has been struggling noticeably.

In nine games so far with the Canucks since the trade, Reichel has recorded just one assist and has a minus-6 rating. This included the former Blackhawk being held off the scoresheet in each of his first seven games with the Canucks. With this, there is no question that the start of Reichel's tenure with the Canucks has not been the best.

However, there is still plenty of time for Reichel to heat up and tap into his potential more with the Canucks. The young forward has skill, and it can naturally take a player some time to get used to a new team after being traded. Time will tell if Reichel can find his fit with Vancouver and get his offense up.

Reichel was selected by the Blackhawks with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 174 games over five seasons with Chicago, he recorded 22 goals, 36 assists, and 58 points.