Ex-Blackhawks Superstar Hits New Impressive Milestone

It is not a secret that former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane has had a spectacular NHL career. The 36-year-old winger is continuing to make an impact with the Detroit Red Wings this season, too, as he has recorded two goals and seven points in eight games so far this season.

Kane had a solid game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Red Wings' most recent contest on Nov. 13. The former Blackhawks forward recorded two assists in the matchup and hit a notable new milestone in the process.

With his two-point game against the Ducks, Kane has now recorded his 1,350th career NHL point. It took Kane 1,310 games to hit this major milestone, which shows just how incredible of a player he has been during his career.

Kane is now the 31st player in NHL history to reach 1,350 career points and is on the verge of passing legends like Guy Lafleur (1,353 points in 1,126 games) and Brendan Shanahan (1,354 points in 1,524 games) on the NHL's all-time points list.

The majority of Kane's career points came during his time with the Blackhawks, as he recorded 1,225 points in 1,161 games during his 16-year stint in Chicago.