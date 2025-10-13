Former Blackhawks Blueliner Placed On Waivers

Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Lucas Carlsson has been placed on waivers by the San Jose Sharks.

Carlsson kicked off his professional career with the Blackhawks organization, as the Original Six club selected him with the 110th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. From there, he played his first two NHL seasons with the Blackhawks in 2019-20 and 2020-21, where he recorded two assists, nine blocks, 17 hits, and a plus-4 rating in 18 games.

Carlsson also spent a good amount of time with the Blackhawks' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. In 124 games with Rockford over three seasons, the 6-foot defenseman recorded 15 goals and 62 points.

Carlsson's time with the Blackhawks ended when he was traded to the Florida Panthers during the 2020-21 season.

In 13 games this past season with the Sharks, Carlsson posted one goal, four points, 14 blocks, 14 penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating. He also recorded 10 goals, 23 points, and a minus-1 rating in 45 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2024-25.