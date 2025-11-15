Former Blackhawks Center Signs With Canucks

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward David Kampf mutually agreed to have his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs terminated this week. Now, he has already found his new home.

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that they have signed Kampf to a one-year, $1.1 million contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Seeing the Canucks sign Kampf is not necessarily surprising, as they need help at the center position and have been dealing with injury trouble. Now, they have brought in a solid veteran forward in Kampf who will provide them with more depth.

In four games this season with the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, Kampf recorded one assist and had a minus-1 rating. During the 2024-25 season with the Maple Leafs, he had five goals and 13 points in 59 games.

Kampf spent the first four seasons of his NHL career with the Blackhawks from 2017-18 to 2020-21, where he recorded 17 goals, 41 assists, and 58 points in 235 games.