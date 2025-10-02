Former Blackhawks Defenseman Hits Waivers

The NHL had several players hit the waiver wire on Oct. 2. One of them was former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman, as the Edmonton Oilers placed him on waivers.

Stillman joined the Oilers this off-season by signing a two-year, two-way contract with them in free agency. The expectation is that he will be a depth defenseman/call-up option for the Oilers' organization. However, before he can be sent down to the Oilers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, he must clear waivers.

Stillman played in five games this past season with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he recorded zero points, one block, seven penalty minutes, eight hits, and a minus-1 rating. However, he primarily spent this past season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves. In 35 games with the Wolves in 2024-25, he posted three goals, six assists, nine points, 58 penalty minutes, and a minus-9 rating.

Stillman was traded by the Florida Panthers to the Blackhawks during the 2020-21 season. From there, he played two seasons with the Blackhawks from 2020-21 to 2021-22. In 65 games as a member of the Blackhawks over that span, he recorded three goals, 10 assists, 13 points, 88 blocks, 159 hits, and a minus-5 rating.