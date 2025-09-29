Former Blackhawks Defenseman Placed On Waivers

According to PuckPedia, former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jordan Oesterle has been placed on waivers by the Nashville Predators.

Oesterle, 33, split the 2024-25 season between the Boston Bruins and Predators. In 37 NHL games on the year between the two clubs, the left-shot defenseman recorded four goals, six assists, 10 points, 27 hits, and 57 blocks.

If Oesterle ends up clearing waivers, the Predators will then be able to send him down to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. However, it is fair to wonder if a team looking for a veteran depth defenseman could consider claiming Oesterle.

Oesterle spent the 2017-18 season as a member of the Blackhawks. In 55 games with the Central Division club that campaign, the Dearborn Heights, Michigan native recorded five goals, 10 assists, 15 points, 62 hits, and 97 blocks.

Oesterle's time with the Blackhawks ended during the 2018 NHL off-season when he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes. Since then, he has had stops with the Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames, Bruins, and Predators.