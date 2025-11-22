Former Blackhawks Forward Gets Tough Injury News

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Vinnie Hinostroza is not going to be unavailable for the Minnesota Wild for a decent amount of time.

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Hinostroza is dealing with a serious injury, and Wild head coach John Hynes shared that the former Blackhawk is going to be out for "a while."

This is certainly tough news for Hinostroza, as he had been a regular in the Wild's lineup before suffering this injury. He has played in all 22 of Minnesota's games so far this season, where he has recorded two goals, five points, and 20 hits. Yet, with this injury, he is now expected to be sidelined for a good chunk of time.

Hinostroza was injured during the Wild's Nov. 21 contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he was limted to only nine shifts and 8:08 of ice time.

Hinostroza was selected by the Blackhawks with the 169th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 123 games over two stints and four seasons with the Blackhawks, Hinostroza recorded 17 goals, 34 assists, 51 points, 40 blocks, 93 hits, and a plus-5 rating.