Former Blackhawks Forward Hits Waivers

According to PuckPedia, former Chicago Blackhawks forward David Kampf has been placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kampf has been the subject of trade rumors since the off-season, but a trade has still not come to fruition. Now, with the regular season almost here, he is available for the taking on the waiver wire.

Kampf appeared in 59 games this past season with the Maple Leafs, where he recorded five goals, eight assists, 13 points, 26 blocks, 50 hits, and a minus-1 rating. He also had success at the dot, winning 51.2% of his faceoffs in 2024-25.

Teams looking for help at the center position in their bottom six could consider claiming Kampf. However, he also has a $2.4 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season, which is not necessarily cheap.

Kampf spent the first four seasons of his NHL career with the Blackhawks from 2017-18 to 2020-21. In 235 games as a member of the Blackhawks, he recorded 17 goals, 41 assists, 58 points, and 165 hits.