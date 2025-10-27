Former Blackhawks Forward Is Dominating Right Now

The Utah Mammoth are having an excellent start to the 2025-26 season. They currently sport an 8-2-0 record and are at the top of the Central Division standings. Furthermore, they have won each of their last seven games.

A big reason for the Mammoth's early-season success has been the incredible play of former Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz. The 29-year-old forward is playing some excellent hockey, as he has seven goals, nine assists, 16 points, and a plus-7 rating in 10 games. With this, Schmaltz is currently tied with Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel for the most points in the NHL.

Schmaltz is staying very consistent, too, as he currently is on a seven-game point streak. During it, he has scored all seven of his goals this season and has recorded 14 points. With this, there is no question that he is thriving right now.

Schmaltz having this kind of start to the season is undoubtedly at a good time, as he is in a contract year. With this, he is certainly setting himself for a nice raise from his current $5.85 million contract for his next deal.

Schmaltz was selected by the Blackhawks with the 20th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In 162 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2016-17 to 2018-19, he recorded 29 goals, 62 assists, 91 points, and a plus-7 rating.