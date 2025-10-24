Former Blackhawks Forward Is On Fire Right Now

The Washington Capitals have had a nice start to the 2025-26 season, as their 5-2-0 record demonstrates. One of the reasons for the Capitals' early-season success has been the play of former Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome.

Strome is undoubtedly creating offense early on this season, as he has posted two goals, seven assists, and nine points in seven games. He is also currently sporting a four-game point steak, which included recording two goals and two assists on Oct. 17 against the Minnesota Wild.

Strome's hot start to this season comes after he had career year with the Capitals in 2024-25. In 82 games this past season with the Capitals, the former Blackhawks forward set new career highs with 29 goals, 53 assists, and 82 points.

Strome appeared in 225 games over four seasons with the Blackhawks from 2018-19 to 2021-22, where he recorded 60 goals, 94 assists, and 154 points. His time with the Blackhawks ended when the Original Six club did not send him a qualifying offer during the 2022 NHL off-season. From there, he became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and signed with the Capitals. Since then, he has emerged as one of the Capitals' top forwards, and this has undoubtedly been the case early on in 2025-26.