Former Blackhawks Forward Signs With New Team

For the second season in a row, former Chicago Blackhawks forward Tanner Kero will be playing overseas.

The Kolner Haie of Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) have announced that they have signed Kero to a one-year contract.

Kero spent this past season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with HV71, where he posted nine goals, 13 assists, and 22 points in 52 games. This was after he spent two previous seasons exclusively in the American Hockey League (AHL), first with the Texas Stars and then the Colorado Eagles.

Kero kicked off his NHL career with the Blackhawks during the 2015-16 season. In 72 games with the Blackhawks over three seasons from 2015-16 to 2017-18, he recorded eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points. This included setting career highs with six goals, 10 assists, and 16 points in 47 games with the Blackhawks in 2016-17.

The last time Kero played at the NHL level was with the Dallas Stars during the 2021-22 season. During that campaign, he recorded three assists, 12 hits, and a minus-5 rating.

