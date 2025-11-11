Former Blackhawks Goalie Signs With Overseas Club

Former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban is taking his talents overseas.

HC Dynamo of the Czech Extraliga has announced that they have signed Subban for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Subban spent all of this past season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Belleville Senators. In 24 games with Belleville, the former Blackhawk posted an 11-6-4 record, a .883 save percentage, and a 3.13 goals-against average. Now, with this latest move, Subban is continuing his career with HC Dynamo.

Subban spent two seasons with the Blackhawks from 2019-20 to 2020-21. In 17 games as a member of the Blackhawks over that span, he posted a 6-8-1 record, a .900 save percentage, and a 3.20 goals-against average.

Subban's time with the Blackhawks ended in December 2021 when he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations. From there, he had stops with the Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets, with his most recent NHL appearance coming during the 2023-24 season.