Former Blackhawks Prospect Joins New Team

Former Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jalen Luypen is no longer on the free-agent market, as he has signed a one-year contract with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

Luypen became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1 after the Blackhawks elected not to tender him a qualifying offer. Now, after spending over two months as a UFA, he has found his new home with the Stingrays.

Luypen spent the majority of this past season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford IceHogs. In 56 games with the AHL squad, he recorded eight goals and 14 points. He also played in five ECHL games with the Indy Fuel, posting one goal and three points.

In 110 games over two seasons with the IceHogs, Luypen posted 12 goals, 22 assists, and 34 points. He never appeared in an NHL game during his time with the Blackhawks.

Luypen was selected by the Blackhawks with the 216th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

