Former Blackhawks Star Hits Big Milestone

The New York Rangers picked up a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 4. Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin helped the Rangers secure this victory, as he recorded a goal and an assist in the matchup.

With this latest strong performance for the Rangers, Panarin now has nine goals, 21 assists, and 30 points in 29 games this season. The former Blackhawks forward has also recorded six goals and 20 points over his last 13 games alone.

Due to his hot stretch of play, Panarin has now also hit a big career milestone. With his late third-period goal against the Senators, Panarin recorded the 900th point of his NHL career. This is very impressive when noting that it took the former Blackhawks forward only 781 games to get point No. 900.

Panarin hitting this milestone in under 800 games only shows how strong of an NHL career he has had. At 34 years old, he is still very much a star, so it should not take him very long to get his 1,000th career NHL point because of it.

In 162 games with the Blackhawks from 2015-16 to 2016-17, Panarin recorded 61 goals, 90 assists, 151 points, and a plus-26 rating.