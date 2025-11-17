Former Blackhawks Star Is Continuing To Shine

The Detroit Red Wings have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season, and former Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat is certainly a reason behind it. In 19 games so far this season with the Red Wings, DeBrincat has recorded nine goals, 12 assists, and 21 points.

Yet, DeBrincat is only continuing to impress at the season carries on. This is because the former Blackhawks forward is on fire right now for the Red Wings.

Over his last three games with the Red Wings, DeBrincat has recorded five goals and one assist. This included him putting together back-to-back two-goal games for the Red Wings against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 13 and Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 15.

DeBrincat has also been rewarded for his strong play, as he was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16. With this, there is no question that the former Blackhawk is playing excellently right now.

Seeing DeBrincat put up strong offensive totals for the Red Wings is not surprising in the slightest, as he did the same thing with the Blackhawks. In 368 games over five seasons with Chicago, he posted 160 goals, 147 assists, and 307 points.