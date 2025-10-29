Former Blackhawks Star Is Thriving Right Now

The Detroit Red Wings have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season, as they currently have a 7-3-0 record and are second in the Atlantic Division.

One of the reasons for the Red Wings' hot start to the season has been the play of former Chicago Blackhawks star Alex DeBrincat. This is because the 2016 second-round pick has been one of the Red Wings' top offensive contributors early on this season.

In 10 games so far this season with the Red Wings, DeBrincat has scored two goals and recorded eight assists, which makes him currently tied with Dylan Larkin for the most assists on Detroit. DeBrincat is also only staying hot as the season rolls on, as he has recorded four points during his ongoing three-game point streak.

While DeBrincat's goals are down right now, he is making up for it big time with his playmaking. He is helping his teammates score, and is he producing at a point-per-game pace early on because of it. However, he has been finding his scoring touch as of late, as he scored in each of his last two games.

It will now be very interesting to see how DeBrincat builds on his strong start to the season from here.

In 368 games over five seasons with the Blackhawks from 2017-18 to 2021-22, DeBrincat posted 160 goals, 147 assists, and 307 points.