Former Blackhawks Superstar Coming Back From Injury

Former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane had a strong start to the 2025-26 season. In his first five games of the season with the Detroit Red Wings, he recorded two goals, three assists, and five points.

Unfortunately for Kane, his hot start to the year had to be paused due to an upper-body injury. Now, after missing each of the Red Wings' last nine games, Kane is set to return to the lineup for the Atlantic Division club against the New York Rangers on Nov. 7.

This is undoubtedly good news for the Red Wings, as Kane is a very important part of their forward group. Furthermore, No. 88 returning to the lineup should help the Red Wings' chances of keeping their good start to the season going.

The Blackhawks will soon be seeing Kane, too, as they will be facing off against the Red Wings on Nov. 9.

In 1,161 games with the Blackhawks over 16 seasons, Kane recorded 446 goals, 779 assists, 1,225 points, and a plus-20 rating. He also posted 52 goals, 80 assists, and 132 points in 136 playoff games for the Blackhawks, where he won the Stanley Cup three times.