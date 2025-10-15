Ex-Blackhawks Superstar Patrick Kane Continues To Shine

Former Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane is currently in his 19th NHL season. While he is now 36 years old, he is showing early on this season that he can still be a big difference-maker for the Detroit Red Wings.

Kane has been impressing early on this season, as he currently has one goal and four points in three games this season. This includes him putting together a big night against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 11, as the 2007 first-overall pick recorded three points in that matchup for Detroit.

Kane's hot start to the 2025-26 season comes after he posted 21 goals, 38 assists, and 59 points in 72 games this past season with the Red Wings. Now, the longtime Blackhawks star will be looking to have another strong season with Detroit this campaign from here.

If Kane can maintain his hot start to the 2025-26 season, it would be huge for a Red Wings club looking to finally get back into the playoffs. Given his high amount of skill, the possibility of him having a big year for the Red Wings certainly should not be ruled out.

In 1,161 games over 16 seasons with the Blackhawks, Kane posted 446 goals, 779 assists, 1,225 points, and a plus-20 rating. He also, of course, was a big reason why the Blackhawks won their three Stanley Cups during the 2010s.