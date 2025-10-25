Former Blackhawks Superstar Has Big Moment With New Team

During this off-season, Chicago Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews signed a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets to resume his hockey career. This was after the former Blackhawks captain did not play each of the previous two seasons due to chronic immune response syndrome and long COVID-19 symptoms.

While Toews was sidelined for multiple seasons, he certainly has shown with the Jets that he is still capable of being a solid NHL player. Before the Jets' Oct. 24 matchup against the Calgary Flames, Toews recorded one goal and four points.

However, in his latest contest against the Flames, Toews had another big moment.

At the 6:24 mark of the second period, Toews scored his first goal on Jets home ice to give Winnipeg a 2-1 lead. It was a nice goal, too, as Toews tipped home a shot from Josh Morrissey past Flames goalie Dustin Wolf.

This was a nice first goal on Jets home ice for the Winnipeg native. With it, he now has two goals and five points in eight games so far this season. It will now be interesting to see how the former Blackhawks star builds on this from here.