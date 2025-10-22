Former Blackhawks Superstar To Miss More Time With Injury

Former Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane has had an excellent start to the 2025-26 season. In five games with the Detroit Red Wings so far, the 36-year-old forward has posted two goals, three assists, and five points. This included him scoring a goal and recording two assists against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 11.

However, Kane was unable to play in the Red Wings' most recent contest against the Edmonton Oilers due to injury. Yet, even without the star winger, the Red Wings were able to defeat the Oilers by a 4-2 final score.

Now, unfortunately for Kane, his hot streak will need to be put on pause for a bit longer

While speaking to reporters, including Daniella Bruce, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan shared that Kane will not be traveling with the team during their two-game road trip. With this, the Blackhawks legend will not be in the Red Wings' contests against the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders.

According to Bruce, McLellan also shared that Kane skated on Oct. 21 and will be evaluated on Oct. 25. The Red Wings play the St. Louis Blues that night.

Here's to hoping that the former Blackhawks star can get back into the lineup for Detroit soon.