Former Blackhawks Top Prospect Clears Waivers

On Dec. 13, former Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick Lukas Reichel was placed on waivers by the Vancouver Canucks. This was after the Canucks traded defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild in a blockbuster move.

Now, instead of getting claimed by another team, Reichel has cleared waivers and can officially be assigned to the Canucks' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

When noting that Reichel is a young forward and a former top prospect, it seemed possible that another club could have claimed him off waivers. However, that did not come to fruition, and he will remain with the Canucks organization for now.

The Blackhawks traded Reichel to the Canucks back in October in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. The fresh start has not benefited Reichel yet, as he has recorded zero goals, one assist, and a minus-5 rating in 14 games with the Canucks since being traded by Chicago.

Reichel was selected by the Blackhawks with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 174 games as a member of the Blackhawks, he posted 22 goals, 36 assists, and 58 points.