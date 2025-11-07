Former Blackhawks Winger Is Shining Right Now

The start of the 2025-26 season was a tough one for former Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel. In his first seven games of the season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he recorded just one assist.

When noting that Hagel recorded career highs with 35 goals, 55 assists, and 90 points in 82 games this past season with the Bolts, it felt inevitable that he would heat back up. Now, without any surprise, the former Blackhawk is doing just that.

Hagel has gotten through his early-season struggles in a big way, as he has recorded six goals, five assists, and 11 points over his last seven games with the Lightning. The former Blackhawks winger also scored two goals and recorded an assist in Tampa Bay's most recent matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 6, so he is showing no signs of slowing back down.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Hagel is heating back up in a big way for the Lightning. If he keeps producing offense like this, the Lightning will undoubtedly benefit greatly from it.

In 108 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2019-20 to 2021-22, Hagel posted 30 goals, 31 assists, 61 points, and 102 hits.