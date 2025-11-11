Former Chicago Blackhawks Star Is On Fire Again

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin had a tough start to the 2025-26 season with the New York Rangers. In his first 14 games of the season, he had just seven points, which is undoubtedly low for his standards.

However, without much surprise, Panarin is starting to heat up in a big way for the Rangers again.

In his last three games for the Rangers, Panarin has scored three goals and recorded five points. This included him scoring two goals in the Rangers' most recent contest against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10. With this, there is no question that the former Blackhawks forward is starting to bounce back with the Rangers.

If the Rangers hope to turn things around from their slow start to the 2025-26 season, they will need Panarin to continue to produce offense like this. He certainly is capable of doing so, as he has produced over a point per game in each of his last eight NHL seasons.

Panarin spent his first two NHL seasons with the Blackhawks in 2015-16 and 2016-17. In 162 games with the Blackhawks over that span, he recorded 61 goals, 90 assists, 151 points, and a plus-26 rating. He also won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year as a member of the Blackhawks.