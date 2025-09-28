New Blackhawks Forward Has Impressive Game

The Chicago Blackhawks had a far quieter off-season this year than they did this past summer. While this is the case, they still brought in a few new players.

One of the Blackhawks' new players is forward Dominic Toninato, as the Central Division club signed him to a two-year, $1.7 million contract in free agency.

Toninato is expected to play in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs and be a prime call-up option for the Blackhawks when injuries arise.

Toninato certainly stood out for the Blackhawks in their most recent preseason contest against the St. Louis Blues, as he put together a multi-point performance.

At the 10:58 mark of the third period, Toninato scored the Blackhawks' first goal of the game to cut St. Louis' lead to 2-1. This goal proved to be important, as it was the start of the Blackhawks' third period comeback.

Toninato did not stop there, either, as he then recorded the primary assist on Gavin Hayes game-tying goal at the 11:25 mark of the third period. Toninato showed off his playmaking skill, too, as he beautifully set up Hayes.

Overall, this was a good game for Toninato. It will be intriguing to see how he builds off it from here.