New Blackhawks Forward Is Already Impressing

The Chicago Blackhawks did not have the busiest of off-seasons this year, but they still did add a few players to their roster. The most notable of their newcomers is forward Andre Burakovsky.

The Blackhawks acquired Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken back in June in exchange for Joe Veleno. However, Veleno did not end up staying with the Kraken, as the Pacific Division club bought him out shortly after the trade. Now, Veleno is playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

Early on this season with the Blackhawks, it is clear that Burakovsky is making an impact. In four games on the year, the 30-year-old winger has recorded two goals and one assist. This includes him scoring the Blackhawks' game-winning goal during their Oct. 13 matchup against the Utah Mammoth on the power play.

Burakovsky also had a solid game against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 9, as he scored a goal and recorded an assist in the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime loss. With this, Burakovsky has been giving the Blackhawks decent offensive production early on this season.

It will now be interesting to see if Burakovsky can keep this kind of play for the Blackhawks from here. So far, the 2013 first-round pick is certainly doing his job for the Blackhawks.