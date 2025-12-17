NHL Rumors: 2 Blackhawks On New Trade Board

NHL insider Chris Johnston has made his latest trade board for The Athletic, and it featured two Chicago Blackhawks: defenseman Connor Murphy and goaltender Laurent Brossoit.

Seeing Murphy make Johnston's trade board is not necessarily surprising. The veteran blueliner is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and the Blackhawks have a ton of young promising defensemen in their system. Due to this, it certainly is possible that the Blackhawks could shop Murphy as we inch closer to the trade deadline.

Murphy should generate interest from contenders, as he is a big right-shot defenseman with who is reliable and has plenty of experience. In 33 games this season, Murphy has posted three assists, 29 hits, and 46 blocks.

As for Brossoit, it is no secret that the Blackhawks have been working to find him a new home. The veteran goaltender recently cleared waivers, but Johnston noted that Brossoit still could generate trade interest, especially if the Blackhawks are willing to retain some of his $3.3 million salary. In three games this season with the Rockford IceHogs, he has posted a 2-1-0 record, a .900 save percentage, and a 3.39 goals-against average.

Brossoit could be a nice pickup for a team that needs help at the backup position if he stays healthy.