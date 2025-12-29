NHL Rumors: 2 Trade Fits For Blackhawks' Matt Grzelcyk

The Chicago Blackhawks currently have a 14-17-6 record and are at the bottom of the Central Division. They have also been struggling big time as of late, losing eight out of their last 10 games.

If the Blackhawks do not turn things around quickly and are out of the playoff race near the 2026 NHL trade deadline, they will likely be sellers again. If the Blackhawks do decide to sell, pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) defenseman Matt Grzelcyk could be a popular target.

Due to this, let's look at two teams that could target Grzelcyk if the Blackhawks make him available.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are simply fantastic this season, as evidenced by their 28-2-7 record. With this, they should be buyers this season, and one area they could look to improve is their blueline depth. If they acquired Grzelcyk, he would give them another option to consider for their bottom pairing. Grzelcyk has also been connected to the Avalanche in the past.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings could very well look to add another experienced left-shot defenseman to their roster by the deadline, and Grzelcyk could make sense for them because of it. Grzelcyk would have the potential to provide the Red Wings' defensive group with a nice boost and could be a nice mentor for their younger players.