NHL Rumors: 3 Blackhawks On Latest Trade Board

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski has released his latest trade board for ESPN, and three Chicago Blackhawks have made the cut: Jason Dickinson, Connor Murphy, and Laurent Brossoit.

Dickinson making this trade board is not particularly surprising. The 30-year-old center is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is the kind of player that playoff teams like to add at the trade deadline. This is because he is a solid veteran two-way forward who works on the penalty kill and also provides some grit. In 17 games so far this season, he has recorded two goals, three assists, five points, and a 52.3 faceoff winning percentage.

Like Dickinson, Murphy is another Blackhawks pending UFA who should grab the attention of clubs. It is no secret that playoff teams are always on the hunt for big right-shot defenseman, and Murphy fits that description. Because of this, the veteran defensive defenseman should be a popular target if the Blackhawks make him available near the deadline.

As for Brossoit, it is not a secret that they have been looking to find him a new home. The 32-year-old goaltender is currently on a conditioning assignment with the Rockford IceHogs, where he is playing in his first game action since the 2023-24 season.