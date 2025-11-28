NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Fits For Blackhawks' Connor Murphy

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy will be a player to watch if the Original Six club ends up being sellers at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. This is because the right-shot defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and would be a popular target for playoff clubs. The Blackhawks also have several promising young defensemen in their system.

Due to this, let's look at three teams that could be fits for Murphy if the Blackhawks decide to shop him.

Vegas Golden Knights

One of the Golden Knights' objectives this season should be to improve the depth on the right side of their defense. Due to this, a player like Murphy could be a strong addition to their roster. He could work well on their bottom pairing and penalty kill if brought in.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets should also be on the hunt for another right-shot defenseman this season. Due to this, it would be understandable if they made a push to land Murphy. He would provide them with a defensive defenseman with size, which is never a bad thing to have.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings could use more help on the right side of their defense, so it would make a lot of sense for them to pursue Murphy. He would give them an upgrade for the right side of their bottom pairing.