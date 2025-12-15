NHL Rumors: 3 Trade Fits For Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson has been starting to create some chatter as a potential trade candidate. The Blackhawks veteran center was recently included on ESPN's latest trade board, and it makes sense given his pending UFA status.

Due to this, let's look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for Dickinson if the Blackhawks decide to shop him.

New York Rangers

When looking at the Rangers' current roster, it is clear that they could use another bottom-six center. Due to this, they could make sense as a suitor for Dickinson. If the Blueshirts acquired him, he could compete for their third-line center spot and be a clear option for their penalty kill.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens need help at the center position badly, but especially when noting that they are dealing with injuries. While Dickinson would not be answer for their second-line center problem, he would give their bottom six a nice boost if brought in.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils are another team that should be looking to add to their center depth ahead of the trade deadline. A player like Dickinson could grab their attention because of it. When looking at their roster, he could be a strong fit on their third or fourth line.