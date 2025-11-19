NHL Rumors: Blackhawks Defender On New Trade Board

The Chicago Blackhawks have been a nice surprise early on this season. The Original Six club currently sports a 10-5-4 record and is fourth in the Central Division standings. They have also won six out of their last 10 games, so they have been continuing to have early-season success.

While the Blackhawks are having a strong start to the season, pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) defenseman Connor Murphy is continuing to create buzz as a trade candidate. This is because the right-shot blueliner was given the No. 19 spot on NHL insider Chris Johnston's latest trade board for The Athletic.

With the Blackhawks having a ton of young promising defensemen, it is understandable that questions about Murphy's future in Chicago continue to arise. It would make sense for the Blackhawks to move him if they do not plan to extend him, as he would have the potential to get them a decent return. Contenders are always on the hunt for right-shot defensemen with size at the deadline, so Murphy could be a very popular target if made available.

The Blackhawks trading Murphy would certainly be notable, though, as he is currently in his ninth season with Chicago. With this, he has been a key part of their roster for nearly a decade.

In 19 games this season with the Blackhawks, Murphy has recorded three assists, 17 hits, 20 blocks, and a minus-1 rating.