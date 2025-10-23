NHL Trade Rumors: Blackhawks' Reichel Linked To 3 Teams

Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time now. Now, during the early stages of the 2025-26 season, questions about his future in Chicago are only continuing to come up.

According to The Fourth Period, the Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, and Detroit Red Wings are three teams that have shown interest in Reichel.

Given the Canucks' current situation, it is not too surprising that they are reportedly interested in Reichel. Their forward depth is not the strongest right now, especially when noting that they are dealing with multiple injuries. Thus, bringing in a young forward like Reichel right now could certainly benefit them.

Reichel could be a great fit on a rebuilding team like the Sharks, as they have clear spots to fight for. When looking at their current group, Reichel could fit nicely on their third line and potentially even their second power play unit if brought in.

As for the Red Wings, they are having a strong start to the 2025-26 season, but still could use another skilled winger like Reichel. He would offer them another intriguing option to work with for their top nine, and could work well with their several promising young players.

When noting that Reichel is a former first-rounder who is still just 23 years old, it would not be surprising if more teams express interest in him the longer he remains with the Blackhawks. Yet, with Chicago rebuilding, perhaps he could still be a player they keep around if he keeps his hot start to the season going.

In four games so far this season with the Original Six club, Reichel has recorded two goals, one assist, and a plus-2 rating.