NHL Trade Rumors: Should Blackhawks Target Jets Top Prospect?

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Winnipeg Jets have granted top prospect Brad Lambert permission to seek a trade.

With the Chicago Blackhawks being a team on the rise and Lambert being a young forward with high potential, should the Original six club consider pursuing him?

Lambert has shown signs of promise early on during his career at the American Hockey League (AHL). His top season was in 2023-24 with the Manitoba Moose, as he posted 21 goals, 34 assists, and 55 points in 64 games. However, he did see his offensive numbers drop this past season with Manitoba, as he finished the year with 35 points in 61 games.

Lambert also showed off his offensive talent during the 2022-23 season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds, as he recorded 17 goals and 38 points in 26 regular-season games. He also had six goals and 26 points in 17 playoff games for the Thunderbirds that year.

Lambert is still looking to cement himself as a full-time NHL player, but he has played in some games for the Jets. In 10 games over three games with Winnipeg, he has recorded one goal and three points. However, with the Jets having such a deep forward group and being in win-now mode, Lambert has had trouble landing a permanent role with them.

While this is the case, there is no question that Lambert still has the potential to become a top-six forward due to his skill. With this, he could be a very interesting player for a young team like the Blackhawks to take a chance on. At 21 years old, he could be a long-term option for the Blackhawks if he took that next step, which also adds to his appeal.