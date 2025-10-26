NHL Trade Rumors: Who Could The Blackhawks Move Next?

The Chicago Blackhawks made their first trade of the season this week, as they dealt Lukas Reichel to the Vancouver Canucks. This was after the 2020 first-round pick was the subject of trade rumors for quite some time.

With the Blackhawks trading Reichel, let's take a look at a few more Blackhawks who have the potential to be traded this season if Chicago ends up being below the playoff line once we get closer to the deadline.

Ilya Mikheyev, RW/LW

Mikheyev could be a Blackhawks pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) to watch once we get closer to the deadline. After a solid 20-goal season with the Blackhawks in 2024-25, the winger has three goals and an assist in eight games so far this season. Clubs looking for secondary scoring and help on the penalty kill could call about him.

Connor Murphy, D

Murphy is another pending UFA who could generate plenty of interest near the deadline. Contenders love big right-shot defenseman, so he could be a nice pickup for a team looking for help on their right side.

Jason Dickinson, C

Assuming Dickinson is healthy once we get closer to the deadline, he will be another player to keep an eye on. The 30-year-old is a solid two-way center who kills penalties and can chip some offense. Thus, he could be a popular target if the Blackhawks make him available this season.

Matt Grzelcyk, D

If the Blackhawks want to give their young defensemen more chances as the season rolls on, Grzelcyk could end up becoming a trade chip. The Massachusetts native is only signed for the year and could be a nice target for teams looking for more defensive depth. His bargain $1 million adds to his appeal.

Nick Foligno, LW/C

Foligno is another Blackhawk in the final year of his deal. If the Blackhawks captain wants the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup and play for a contender, he could be moved. Yet, if his preference is to stay with the Blackhawks, it would not be surprising if the Blackhawks honor that.