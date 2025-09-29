Report: Blackhawks Still Shopping Former First-Rounder

Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time. There were questions about his future in Chicago during this past season, and they carried over to the summer. Yet, even with the trade rumors surrounding him, he is still with the Blackhawks.



Yet, even with the 2025-26 season just about here, a Reichel trade appears very possible.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Scott Powers reported that the Blackhawks are continuing to inform teams that they are willing to move Reichel.

"It’s no secret the Blackhawks explored trading Reichel and, even in the last few days, let teams know he’s available," Powers wrote. "What happens over the next week is anyone’s guess. He could be traded. He could make the Blackhawks roster out of camp. He could be placed on waivers, and that could mean either being claimed by someone else or reassigned to the AHL."

With Reichel being a former first-round pick and still being only 23 years old, there certainly could be a team out there willing to take a chance on him. He is still young enough that he could become an impactful NHL player, but he may need a change of scenery to do just that.

In 169 games over four seasons with the Blackhawks, Reichel has recorded 20 goals, 34 assists, 54 points, and a minus-61 rating. He played in a career-high 70 games this past season with the Blackhawks, where he posted eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points. Overall, he has shown promise at times, but he has yet to break out.

It will be very interesting to see what happens between the Blackhawks and Reichel from here.