This Blackhawks Big Move Is A Clear Home Run

The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the NHL's most pleasant surprises this season. After entering the season expected to be among the bottom NHL clubs again, the Blackhawks instead have a 12-9-6 record and are fifth in the Central Division.

One major reason for the Blackhawks having such a solid start to the season has been the incredible play of goaltender Spencer Knight. In 19 games so far this campaign, the 2019 first-round pick has recorded a 9-5-5 record, a .919 save percentage, and a 2.44 goals-against average. With numbers like these, he is well on his way to having a breakout season for the Blackhawks.

Knight is only continuing to shine as this season continues, too. During his most recent start against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 4, he saved 26 out of 27 shots in Chicago's 2-1 win. With this, there is no question that the young goalie is impressing.

With the way Knight has been playing for the Blackhawks, it is clear Chicago's decision to acquire him from the Florida Panthers in the Seth Jones trade is looking like a home run. Knight is proving that he can be an impactful NHL starting goaltender, and he should be a huge part of Chicago's roster as they look to continue to head into the right direction.