This Blackhawks Smart Move Just Keeps Getting Better

The Chicago Blackhawks made multiple moves during the 2024 NHL off-season. Among the most notable was signing forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year, $22 million contract.

The Blackhawks' decision to sign Bertuzzi was not difficult to understand in the slightest. The Blackhawks needed to add more skilled wingers to their roster, especially with the club having Connor Bedard.

Bertuzzi's first season with the Blackhawks was solid, as he recorded 23 goals, 23 assists, and 46 points in 82 games. However, Bertuzzi has undoubtedly taken his game to a brand new level so far this season with Chicago.

Bertuzzi is having a fantastic 2025-26 season with the Blackhawks. In 27 games, he has already recorded 16 goals, 10 assists, and 26 points. He is also only continuing to heat up as the season carries on, posting four goals and six points in his last six games. He also has recorded 13 goals and 19 points in his last 15 games.

With the way Bertuzzi is playing, the Blackhawks' decision to sign him is only continuing to look better. It will be fascinating to see how he builds on his hot start to the year, but there is no question that he has been making a major impact for Chicago.