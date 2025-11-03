This Chicago Blackhawks Trade Is Looking Great

During the off-season, the Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for Joe Veleno. However, this turned out to be purely a cap dump trade for Seattle, as the Kraken bought out Veleno shortly after the trade. Veleno then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens in free agency.

This trade did not generate a ton of attention after it was made, but there is no question that it is already looking like a very good one for the Blackhawks.

Burakovsky is showing clear signs of bouncing back with the Blackhawks, as he is off to an excellent start with the Central Division club. In 11 games so far this campaign with the Blackhawks, he has recorded four goals, five assists, nine points, and a plus-1 rating. He has also been staying hot as the season carries on, as he has two goals and five points over his last three games alone.

Burakovsky is starting to form excellent chemistry with star center Connor Bedard, which is great news for the Blackhawks. If Burakovsky continues to produce offense like this as the season rolls on, the decision to bring him in will only continue to look better for Chicago.