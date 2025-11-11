Game Preview: #1 Colorado Avalanche Face the #2 Anaheim Ducks

DENVER — It’s not the Stanley Cup Final, but it might as well be. The two best teams in the NHL collide tonight at Ball Arena, where the surging Anaheim Ducks—led by veteran head coach Joel Quenneville—arrive in Denver to test the red-hot Colorado Avalanche.

While it’s a tough test on paper, the Avalanche enter this matchup riding some impressive accomplishments this season. Colorado has earned a reputation as “The Streak Killers,” halting the New Jersey Devils’ five-game winning streak with an 8-4 victory last month and following it up last week with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning to end their five-game surge. But this isn't just any game for the Ducks.

Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) on X

The sky is the limit for Gavin Brindley!

For much of the past decade, the Ducks have struggled to find their identity. In fact, you might as well have called them the Anaheim Dodos—they’ve been, quite frankly, all but extinct. They’ve missed the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons. But Coach Quenneville, unlike Yoda, has emerged from exile to guide a new generation of Ducks. So far, the results have been promising—but tonight will be by far their toughest test.

“[They're a] dangerous offensive team,” head coach Jared Bednar said of their upcoming opponents “And even if it’s not in the number of chances they’re getting, they are finishing everything off. They get a chance. It’s in the back of the net.”

Led by forwards Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Troy Terry, the Ducks have been one of the season’s biggest surprises. It’s worth remembering, however, that Joel Quenneville—who resigned from the Florida Panthers four years ago amid a sexual assault investigation linked to his time with the Chicago Blackhawks—won three Stanley Cups as a head coach with his former team.

The Avalanche lead the league with 64 goals, with Anaheim close behind at 62. Colorado’s top trio—Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Martin Necas—have combined for 70 points, while Carlsson, Gauthier, and Terry have amassed 64. This shapes up as a true 50-50 battle.

B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) on X

Nathan MacKinnon’s 82-game pace … ▫️72 goals ▫️76 assists ▫️148 points ▫️364 shots on goals EARLY SEASON DOGG MIXTAPE ➡️ https://t.co/Ll2tZL8oma

In goal, Scott Wedgewood, who tops the NHL with nine wins, will start for Colorado, while Lukas Dostal, just one win behind, will guard the net for the Ducks—underscoring just how evenly matched these teams are in terms of talent.

Let's Dance

The Avalanche (10-1-5) host the Ducks (11-3-1) at Ball Arena, with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. local time on Altitude and TNT. Let's see who comes out on top.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.