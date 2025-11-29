    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: Avalanche and Canadiens Clash in a High-Noon Showdown in Denver

    Ryan O’Hara
    Nov 29, 2025, 15:14
    Ryan O’Hara
    Ryan O’Hara
    Ryan O’Hara
    Ryan O’Hara

    Game Preview: Avalanche and Canadiens Clash in a High-Noon Showdown in Denver

    Ryan O’Hara
    Nov 29, 2025, 15:14
    Ryan O’Hara
    Nov 29, 2025, 15:14
    Updated at: Nov 29, 2025, 17:38

    The Colorado Avalanche will get another chance to secure a win in their Quebec Nordiques throwback sweaters.

    In the second installment of their Heritage Series, the Colorado Avalanche—resplendent in their Quebec Nordiques throwback sweaters—are set to confront the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. This elegant homage to Quebec’s storied provincial rivalry marks the opening chapter of their two-game regular-season slate, with the rematch scheduled for January 29 in Montreal. 

    Both teams enter this matchup on the second half of a back-to-back, though with markedly different momentum. Montréal prevailed in its opener, dispatching the Vegas Golden Knights 4–1 on Friday behind two-point performances from Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský, and Zachary Bolduc. Colorado, by contrast, saw its 10-game winning streak dissolve in a 3–2 shootout loss to Minnesota. Nathan MacKinnon and Gabe Landeskog scored for the Avs. Even so, as December approaches, the Avalanche remain an imposing force with only a single regulation loss on the season.

    Colorado Avalanche 

    MacKinnon presently commands two of the league’s three major scoring categories, boasting 19 goals and 41 points. His 22 assists place him in a distinguished tie for second, trailing only Connor McDavid’s 24. It is worth noting that the NHL’s so-called “Triple Crown” — finishing a season as the league leader in goals, assists, and points — has not been achieved since Mario Lemieux accomplished the feat in 1996. In fact, only five players in the sport’s storied history have managed it: Howie Morenz, Gordie Howe, Phil Esposito, Wayne Gretzky, and Lemieux himself. Beyond MacKinnon’s individual brilliance, his supporting cast has been equally formidable. Martin Nečas, with 30 points, and Artturi Lehkonen, with 21, have established themselves as essential catalysts on his line, elevating Colorado’s attack with steady, intelligent play. On the back end, Cale Makar continues to redefine what it means to be a modern defenseman, leading all blueliners with 30 points while his closest challenger, Josh Morrissey at 23, remains well behind him in the race. 

    Nathan MacKinnon scored the opening goal on Friday.

    Projected Lineup 

    Forwards: 

    Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Nečas 

    Gabe Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Ross Colton 

    Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Victor Olofsson 

    Joel Kiviranta - Zakhar Bardakov - Ivan Ivan 

    Defense: 

    Cale Makar - Devon Toews 

    Josh Manson - Brent Burns 

    Sam Girard - Sam Malinski 

    Goaltenders: 

    Mackenzie Blackwood 

    Scott Wedgewood 

    Keep an eye out on Samuel Girard, though. He hasn’t been at his best since returning from an upper-body injury, so we’ll see if that allows for Ilya Solovyov to slide into his spot. But we’ll see. 

    Montreal Canadiens 

    Montréal has prevailed in three of its last four meetings with Colorado, most recently securing a home-ice triumph on January 4 in a tightly contested 2–1 shootout triumph. 

    The Canadiens, as previously stated, are coming off a win, but the month of November as a whole hasn’t exactly been kind to them. They lost seven of eight games before going on their current three-game winning streak. It hasn’t exactly been due to a lack of effort, they’ve also been dealing with a number of injuries. Former Avalanche center Alex Newhook underwent surgery for a fractured ankle suffered against Dallas on November 13 and is expected to miss four months. He had opened the season well, posting six goals and six assists. Montréal will also be without center Kirby Dach, who is sidelined four to six weeks with a fractured foot. That loss is significant for the Canadiens, as Dach had been contributing consistently early in the year and had scored several key goals. 

    On the back end, Kaiden Guhle required surgery for a partially torn adductor and could miss as much as 10 weeks. Patrik Laine, recovering from late-October core-muscle surgery, is expected to be out three to four months. 

    These absences have disrupted what had been a promising start for Montréal, a team aiming to build on last year’s 40-31-7 breakthrough and its first playoff appearance since 2021. 

    Projected Lineup 

    Forwards: 

    Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Zack Bolduc 

    Juraj Slafkovský - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov 

    Alexandre Texier - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson 

    Florian Xhekaj - Joe Veleno - Brendan Gallagher 

    Defense: 

    Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson 

    Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson 

    Arber Xhekaj - Alexandre Carrier 

    Goalies: 

    Jakub Dobeš 

    Sam Montembeault 

    The Game 

    It’s a Saturday matinee. Coverage of Canadiens vs. Avalanche starts at 1 p.m. from Ball Arena.  

    Image

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.