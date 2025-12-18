A Familiar Face: Could Ryan O’Reilly Return to the Avalanche?

The Colorado Avalanche have opened the season in dominant fashion, racing out to a 24-2-7 record that stands as the best in the NHL. Despite that impressive start, the margin for error remains slimmer than it might appear.

Colorado’s nearest challenger is a familiar one. Central Division rival Dallas trails by six points, and that gap exists even though the Stars have endured a wave of injuries to key contributors, including Lian Bichsel and Tyler Seguin. The fact that Dallas remains within striking distance under those circumstances only sharpens the competitive pressure.

Still, sitting atop the standings puts the Avalanche in an enviable position. With flexibility and momentum on their side, Colorado is well positioned to explore roster upgrades as the season unfolds — perhaps even one that blends elite talent with a touch of nostalgia.

Ryan O’Reilly?

It is no secret that head coach Jared Bednar would like another center. One name that continues to surface is Nashville Predators veteran Ryan O’Reilly.

Jack Drury has handled third-line center duties for much of the season, but recent lineup adjustments have pushed him to the fourth line, with Ross Colton — far more effective on the wing — filling in at 3C. While Drury has been serviceable, Colorado will likely need a more proven option down the middle when the postseason arrives.

O’Reilly, now 34, was selected 34th overall by the Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and spent the first six seasons of his career in Colorado. During the 2015 offseason, he was traded alongside Jamie McGinn to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Nikita Zadorov, forward Mikhail Grigorenko, prospect J.T. Compher and the 31st overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Since leaving Colorado, O’Reilly has played for three other organizations. His most notable stop came in St. Louis, where he helped the Blues capture the Stanley Cup in 2019. He later spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs before landing in Nashville.

Through 33 games this season, O’Reilly leads the Predators in scoring with 27 points on 10 goals and 17 assists. Over the past month, however, frustration has become increasingly evident.

Following a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers last month, O’Reilly delivered a strikingly candid assessment of his own performance, openly questioning his effectiveness as Nashville’s No. 1 center.

“If I’m playing pathetic like that,” O’Reilly said, “as a No. 1 center.”

“[I] turn the puck over everywhere. Can’t make a six-foot pass to save my life,” he added in a video clip that quickly went viral. “It’s stupid. I’ve had one good year in my career. I don’t have an answer, that’s for sure.”

Even with that self-criticism, O’Reilly would represent a clear upgrade over Drury in a playoff environment.

Colorado’s Cup Window Remains Open

The Avalanche remain firmly within their window to contend for another Stanley Cup. O’Reilly carries a $4.5 million cap hit this season and next, and — importantly for Colorado — he does not have a formal no-trade clause. It is widely believed, however, that Predators general manager Barry Trotz would consult O’Reilly before finalizing any potential deal, given the rapport between the two.

A return to Colorado would be difficult to overlook. The chance to finish a career where it began while chasing another championship with a legitimate contender is a scenario that carries obvious appeal. And if that happens, expect O'Reilly to look better than he has in years. That tends to happen to players who make their way to Colorado as of late.

Any deal would not come without cost. A move would be disappointing for Drury, though Nashville would offer a familiar landing spot, with his sister, Lilly, an up-and-coming singer, residing in the area.

The larger question is what else Colorado would need to include to complete the deal. Recent history between the two clubs includes a notable deal that sent former Avalanche backup goaltender Justus Annunen to Nashville in exchange for Scott Wedgewood. Goaltending depth remains an area of need for the Predators, making a prospect such as Trent Miner a plausible addition. Defenseman Sam Malinski could also draw interest, though parting with him would be a far more difficult decision for Colorado.

Miner heading to Nashville would represent a tremendous opportunity, simply because there isn’t enough room for him to truly establish himself in Colorado. With Mackenzie Blackwood entrenched, Scott Wedgewood in the mix, and Ilya Nabokov continuing his development in the KHL, the path to meaningful NHL time is narrow at best. In Nashville, however, Miner would likely step into the backup role vacated by Annunen and see far more action supporting Juuse Saros, giving him a clearer runway to carve out a role at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old Miner is 4-2 this season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, boasting a 2.30 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Avalanche’s position atop the standings allows them to be selective — but the right opportunity, particularly one involving a familiar face, may be too intriguing to ignore.

