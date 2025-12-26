Avalanche Look to Extend Win Streak Against Golden Knights

The Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7) aim for their seventh consecutive win when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Nathan MacKinnon’s eight-game point streak came to an end during Colorado’s 1-0 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. Still, the Avalanche reached an NHL-leading 61 points, becoming just the fourth team in league history to reach 60 points in their first 36 games. They also extended their overall point streak to nine games (8-0-1).

The Golden Knights snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. It was a full-team effort, as seven Vegas players recorded two-point nights. Mitch Marner led the charge with two goals, while Mark Stone, Reilly Smith, Brent Howden, Colton Sissons, and Tomáš Hertl all contributed to the scoring.

Looking at head-to-head stats, the Avalanche have won three of their last five matchups against the Golden Knights, including their most recent game on Halloween night, which Colorado won 4-2. In that contest, the Avs saw four goals and all from different players, including Martin Nečas, Cale Makar, Brent Burns, and Brock Nelson.

Players To Watch for The Avalanche

Cale Makar has been particularly effective against the Golden Knights, recording six points over his last five games against Vegas. Nathan MacKinnon has also contributed significantly, tallying five points in the same stretch.

Samuel Girard has quietly emerged as a dark horse for the Avalanche. He scored the lone goal in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over the Mammoth, marking his second goal of the season. Over his last six games, Girard has been a point-per-game player, collecting six points.

The previously mentioned Nelson didn’t register a point against Utah, but he has been a key contributor to Colorado’s depth over the past month. The 6-foot-4 center has tallied six goals and three assists in his last 11 games, including a stretch in which he scored in three consecutive contests.

When Nečas last faced the Golden Knights, it was his first game following the signing of an eight-year extension with the Avalanche. He scored just 41 seconds into the contest and added two assists on the way to the win.

Colorado has built a reputation for quick strikes this season, but such fast starts have been rare lately. If there’s anyone capable of delivering one, it’s Nečas. The 26-year-old is currently on pace to finish the season with 36 goals and 71 assists for 107 points, which would mark career highs in both categories.

Players To Watch for The Golden Knights

Mitch Marner has racked up nine points (three goals, six assists) over his past five games and ranks second on the Golden Knights with 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 35 games. He also scored twice in Vegas’ most recent victory.

Ivan Barbashev has been equally impressive, pairing production with physicality. The 30-year-old Russian has collected six points in his last five games against the Avalanche and is known for his bone crushing hits.

Jack Eichel has recorded five points in his last five games against Colorado, while William Karlsson has contributed three points over the same stretch.

Start Time

The Avalanche square off against the Golden Knights on Saturday. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. local time.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.