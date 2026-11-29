Avalanche Rival Could Be Set for Return After Missing Five Games
Makar earlier this season.
Bruce Kluckhohn - Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 8:17 PM
Updated Nov 29, 2026 8:33 PM
Star blueliner Quinn Hughes traveled for Minnesota’s road trip, signaling a potential return to the ice. His elite production could shift the balance of the Western Conference race.
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