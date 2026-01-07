Avalanche To Host Inaugural Hockey Analytics League Operations (HALO) Conference

The Colorado Avalanche will be at the center of the hockey analytics world this March, hosting what is expected to be the sport’s largest analytics conference of the season at Ball Arena in Denver.

The two-day event will mark the first official league meetings for the Hockey Analytics League Operations group and is expected to draw representatives from at least 25 of the NHL’s 32 team analytics departments. In addition to league personnel, the conference will be open to fans and industry observers from Denver, across Colorado, and around the globe, offering a rare look at how teams are using advanced data to shape the modern game.

Attendees will be treated to in-depth analytics presentations built on proprietary data that is not publicly available, along with panel discussions focused on where the sport is headed and how analytics continue to influence decision-making at every level. The setting will also give fans an inside view of the tools and processes teams rely on to stay ahead in an increasingly data-driven league.

A conference ticket includes admission to Monday night’s matchup between the Avalanche and the Calgary Flames on March 30, as well as full access to conference programming throughout the day on Tuesday, March 31. All events will take place at Ball Arena.

The speaker lineup features several prominent voices from across the hockey world, including Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland and head coach Jared Bednar. The event will also include a live recording of the PDOCast, one of hockey’s most respected analytics-focused podcasts, hosted by Dimitri Filipovic and Thomas Drance.

Beyond the headline speakers, the conference will spotlight the data providers helping shape the future of hockey and offer insight into how teams are leveraging analytics to gain a competitive edge. The schedule will also include finalist presentations from a hackathon, where participants are given the rare opportunity to innovate using proprietary data typically reserved for NHL front offices.

Tickets for the conference are priced at $63.69 per person at the time of publication.