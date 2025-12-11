Brindley Returns, Bardakov Sits: Gavin Brindley Back in the Avalanche Lineup

Gavin Brindley will return to the lineup tonight for the Colorado Avalanche as they face the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena.

The 21-year-old forward has missed the past 10 games due to a lower-body injury. With his return—alongside Joel Kiviranta, who also recently came back from a lower-body injury—Zakhar Bardakov will be a healthy scratch for tonight’s game.

Brindley has endured two separate absences this season. His first came after he sustained a concussion on October 31 against the Vegas Golden Knights, the result of a collision with Ivan Barbashev. Fortunately, the concussion proved mild; he experienced no lingering symptoms and was able to return to the lineup promptly.

Following Valeri Nichushkin’s lower-body injury, Brindley was elevated to the second line, only to be sidelined again on November 20 when he absorbed a hit behind the net early in the opening period against the New York Rangers.

Now that Nichushkin has fully recovered, Brindley will likely return to the fourth line where he started the year.

Brindley scored his first NHL goal on October 11 during the Avalanche’s 5–4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars. He recorded his first game-winning goal a few weeks later on November 9, netting the overtime winner against the Vancouver Canucks. So far this season, Brindley has tallied seven points in 18 games, including four goals and three assists.

Brindley spent two standout seasons at the University of Michigan, earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors as a sophomore. His first campaign with the Cleveland Monsters, the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, began on a promising note—he registered four points in his first three games despite a delayed start caused by a broken hand. Over the course of his rookie season, however, his production tapered off, and he finished with six goals and 17 points in 52 games.

