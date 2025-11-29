Can't Miss Takeaways From Colorado’s Shootout Loss to Minnesota

No period of good fortune endures indefinitely.

The Colorado Avalanche saw both their 10-game winning streak and their run of three consecutive shutouts come to an end on Friday afternoon, as the Minnesota Wild edged them 3 to 2 in a shootout. The matchup lived up to its billing as a clash between the league’s two hottest teams, with Minnesota entering the contest on a six-game surge of its own.

As The Hockey News noted in the game preview, no team can keep opponents off the score sheet indefinitely, and if there was a night when Colorado’s defensive wall might finally crack, this matchup was the likely candidate. Entering the contest, Kirill Kaprizov — fresh off an eight-year, $136 million dollar extension, the largest contract in franchise history — had already produced 14 goals and 14 assists in 28 games. He was the one to break Colorado’s shutout streak at 221 minutes and 42 seconds, redirecting a centering pass from Zeev Buium off his left skate and into the net early in the second period. The previous franchise mark, set in November 2001, stood at 192 minutes and 39 seconds. In any case, Colorado’s run was nothing short of historic.

Kaprizov struck again with 1:57 remaining in the second period, one-timing Ryan Hartman’s wraparound pass from behind the net past Wedgewood to give the Wild a 2-1 lead.

Of course, the Avalanche fought back valiantly, but it just wasn’t enough.

Further Takeaways

1. Landeskog Leads by Example

If there is anyone still inclined to doubt that Gabe Landeskog is the heart and soul of this Avalanche team or question his drive to capture a second Stanley Cup, the video below makes it abundantly clear.

The Captain doing Captain things.

Landeskog unleashed a shot from a challenging angle, absorbed a high stick to the face, and collided forcefully with the boards in what was unquestionably a painful sequence. Yet he did not linger on the ice or succumb to frustration. Instead, he battled through the discomfort, regained his footing, and positioned himself perfectly to finish Nathan MacKinnon’s rebound for the crucial game-tying goal with just under nine minutes remaining in regulation.

MacKinnon rarely displays unguarded emotion, but the way his face lit up the instant Landeskog scored revealed just how integral the captain is to both the team and the organization.

2. Shootout Struggles Continue

The Avalanche secured an overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks, courtesy of Gavin Brindley, yet Colorado remains in search of its first shootout win of the season. On the positive side, the team displayed resilience and determination. Martin Nečas converted the lone shootout goal, deftly sliding the puck past Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt in a smooth, elegant sequence. Despite the effort, it was not enough to claim the full two points.

3. MacKinnon Reaches Another Milestone

Nathan MacKinnon became the first NHL player this season to reach 40 points, thanks to a two-point performance in the contest. He now leads the league in goals with 19 and overall points with 41. In assists, he ranks second with 22, trailing only Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, who has 24 on the year.

4. Girard’s Slipping?

Could Samuel Girard be on the verge of a healthy scratch? The 27-year-old has appeared in only nine of the 24 games this season following recovery from an upper-body injury. After sustaining a lower-body injury over the summer, he was poised to start the regular season but suffered a setback just a couple of games in. Known for his speed, puck movement, and versatility, Girard has yet to display the form he once had.

In overtime, Sam Malinski saw ice time while Girard did not, signaling a potential shift in the pecking order. Meanwhile, Ilya Solovyov has been receiving additional work in practice with Avalanche skills coach Mark Popovic, suggesting he may be poised for a game appearance soon, possibly as early as tomorrow against the Montreal Canadiens.

Next Game

The Avalanche (17-1-6) return to Ball Arena on Saturday to face the Canadiens (13-7-3). Coverage begins at 1 p.m. local time.

