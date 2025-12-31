Devon Toews Earns Spot on Team Canada for Olympics

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews will don the maple leaf for Team Canada at the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, marking his first Olympic appearance.

Olympic Dreams Come True

The 31-year-old Toews earned his spot following an impressive showing in Canada’s gold medal run at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. During that tournament, he formed a formidable top-pairing alongside Cale Makar, logging over 24 minutes of ice time per game and contributing decisively on both ends of the rink.

Toews had not represented Canada at any international level prior to last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off. However, his steady rise since joining Colorado in 2020 has earned him a reputation as a reliable, two-way defenseman capable of impacting the game at both ends of the ice.

Acquired from the New York Islanders ahead of the 2021 season in exchange for two draft picks, Toews has posted an NHL-best +202 plus-minus rating during his time in Colorado. Over 395 regular-season games with the Avalanche, he has compiled 55 goals and 244 points, averaging more than 50 points per 82-game season. This year, he has recorded 1 goal and 12 points in 38 games, maintaining a strong 52% defensive zone puck recovery rate and an average 1.8 blocked shots per game.

Toews joins fellow Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Makar, who were among the first six players named to Team Canada’s roster over the summer. The trio is expected to form the backbone of Canada’s defensive and transitional play heading into the Winter Games.

A key member of Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup-winning team, Toews has recorded 12 points (1 goal, 11 assists) in 38 games this season, boasting a +24 plus-minus rating while averaging 22 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time per game.

