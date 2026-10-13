Game Preview: Avalanche Face Early Test Against Stars as Goaltending Takes Center Stage

Colorado Avalanche
287 Members•1,885 Posts
Jerome Miron - Imagn Images
Jerome Miron - Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2026 4:46 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 4:46 PM
The Avalanche look to bounce back against the Stars as Mackenzie Blackwood faces a tough test and Colorado's defensive struggles come under the spotlight.
The Colorado Avalanche have no shortage of firepower. But against the Dallas Stars, scoring might not be the biggest concern. It could be stopping the other team from doing the same.
Colorado heads to Dallas on Tuesday for the first of two games against its Central Division rival in as many nights. The Avalanche are coming off a 6-3 loss to Toronto, while Dallas fell 2-1 to Pittsburgh in a shootout. Neither team is coming in off a win, and there's plenty at stake in the first meeting of the season.
For Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood gets the start in net. That's not exactly comforting news given his history against Dallas.
Nazem Kadri preached that Colorado needed to be better defensively following practice on Monday. More Videos
Blackwood is 0-4-1 in six career games against the Stars, with a 4.10 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage. Those numbers are a concern against a team with the talent Dallas has up front.
Jake Oettinger presents a challenge at the other end. He's 7-3-3 against Colorado, with a .911 save percentage and a 3.05 goals-against average. The Avalanche have the talent to beat him, but they'll need to make their chances count.
Colorado's Stars Know How to Score Against Dallas
Nathan MacKinnon has been particularly dangerous in this matchup. He's recorded eight goals and eight assists in his last 10 games against the Stars, and he's already got five goals and 10 points this season.
Martin Necas has also found success against Dallas, with four goals and nine assists in his last 10 meetings. Cale Makar has added three goals and five assists over that span.
That's a lot of production from Colorado's biggest offensive threats. If the Avalanche can get those players going early, they have a real chance to put pressure on Oettinger.
The challenge is doing it consistently. Colorado scored three times against Toronto on Saturday, with MacKinnon finding the net twice and Brock Nelson adding another goal. But the Avalanche gave up six, and they'll need a much better defensive effort to avoid a repeat.
Rantanen Will Be Looking to Hurt His Former Team (Again)
Mikko Rantanen knows exactly what Colorado is capable of. He won a Stanley Cup with this team.
Now with Dallas, the former Avalanche star leads the Stars with six points, including two goals and four assists. He's also produced against his old team, recording five goals and nine assists in his last 10 games against Colorado.
Jason Robertson has been just as dangerous in this matchup, with five goals and seven assists in his last 10 games against the Avalanche. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has added three goals and seven assists in his last 10 meetings with Colorado.
The Stars have enough scoring options to make Blackwood work, especially if Colorado gives them the same kind of chances Toronto did.
A Back-to-Back Adds Another Layer
Tuesday's game is only the beginning. The teams will meet again Wednesday in Denver, making this an important early stretch for two division rivals that know each other well.
Scott Wedgewood will start the second game for Colorado. He spent three seasons with Dallas and has a 5-4-2 career record against the Stars, with a 2.41 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage.
The Avalanche will have a chance to respond quickly if Tuesday doesn't go their way. Still, getting the first win would put them in a much better position heading into the rematch.
Colorado has the offensive talent to beat Dallas. MacKinnon, Makar and Necas have all shown they can produce against the Stars, and the Avalanche aren't short on ways to create offense.
But after allowing six goals at home, the focus has to be on both ends of the ice. Against a rival with this much firepower, Colorado can't afford to rely on outscoring its mistakes.
The first meeting of the season should offer an early indication of where the Avalanche stand against one of their biggest obstacles in the Central Division.
Puck drop from American Airlines Center is at 6:30 p.m. local time.
Colorado Avalanche•Toronto Maple Leafs•Dallas Stars•Mikko Rantanen•Nathan MacKinnon•Montreal Canadiens
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy